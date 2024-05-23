Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Raymond James

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $143.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Shares of DY stock traded up $6.61 on Thursday, hitting $173.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $174.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 104,640 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

