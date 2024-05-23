Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of CHWY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 2,121,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,594,829. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 202.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

