Toll Brothers’ (TOL) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $118.96. The stock had a trading volume of 503,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,881. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

