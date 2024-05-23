The Goldman Sachs Group Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $11.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,488,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,672,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $200,768,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,527,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

