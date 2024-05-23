General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $201.00 at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $191.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

General Electric stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.86. 1,267,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,554,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.76 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average is $143.06. The stock has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in General Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in General Electric by 24,042.9% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

