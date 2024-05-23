Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target to $23.00

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSDL. Raymond James cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MSDL
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Cliffwater LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at about $47,035,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $32,973,000.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.