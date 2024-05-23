Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 92,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

