EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 199.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after buying an additional 556,025 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,234,000 after buying an additional 442,304 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 686,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after buying an additional 439,958 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 777,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after buying an additional 364,335 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.17. 1,456,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,076,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.