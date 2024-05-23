The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Reduced by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Allstate by 24.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.24. 126,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average is $155.00.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

