EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 253.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIHP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 461,945 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

