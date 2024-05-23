Davis R M Inc. Purchases Shares of 250 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $956.41. 20,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $641.95 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $971.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $903.59.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

