Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 60,863 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $4,561,073.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $949,705.60.

On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,650,411.85.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $2,299,651.60.

On Friday, March 8th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $2,511,694.40.

NYSE NET opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $221,858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

