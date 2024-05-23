Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,015,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 430,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,563 shares of company stock valued at $104,873,137 in the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $230.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

