Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,254 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

