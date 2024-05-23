Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Twilio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Macquarie dropped their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,714,597. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

