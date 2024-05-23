Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 275 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $326.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.39 and a 200-day moving average of $326.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

