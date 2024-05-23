FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $1.61 on Exchanges

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $530.17 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) was developed by the FTX derivatives exchange as a cryptocurrency token for various purposes within its ecosystem, including paying transaction fees, acting as collateral, and purchasing services. FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, emerged as a prominent cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, offering an array of financial products such as futures, options, and leveraged tokens. However, the platform experienced a swift collapse in November 2022 following concerns over its financial stability and management practices, particularly regarding its heavy reliance on FTT and the solvency of its associated entity, Alameda Research. The unfolding of events, including a failed acquisition by Binance and subsequent bankruptcy filings, underscored the inherent risks and volatility within the cryptocurrency market.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.