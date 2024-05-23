9,160 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $17,743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,870,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Forward Air by 809.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 608,430 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,912 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRD. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $323.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.