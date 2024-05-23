Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Price Down 5%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 1,274,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,958,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,888,000 after buying an additional 405,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after buying an additional 262,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after buying an additional 532,780 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

