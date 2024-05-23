Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 940,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Crown Castle worth $146,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

