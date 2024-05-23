AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CAO Michael J. Sherin III Sells 4,948 Shares

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 4,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $79,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AMCX stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $780.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
