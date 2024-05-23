AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CAO Michael J. Sherin III Sells 4,948 Shares

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 4,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $79,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $780.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 42.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $203,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

