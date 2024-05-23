Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 608 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Planet Fitness worth $137,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 19.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.