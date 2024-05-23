NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,816 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $129,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,206,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 907,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 617,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,272,000 after purchasing an additional 95,596 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE opened at $195.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.23. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.92.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

