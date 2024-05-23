Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,077,786 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077,786 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Envista worth $126,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Envista by 1,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

