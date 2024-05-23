Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,150,885 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150,885 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Infosys worth $123,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,356,000. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $71,409,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,687,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,085,000 after purchasing an additional 932,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,956,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,468,000 after buying an additional 803,582 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

