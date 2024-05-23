FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $121,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $39.90 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

