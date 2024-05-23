Keystone Financial Group Has $3.20 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after acquiring an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,612,000 after purchasing an additional 871,091 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

JPM opened at $197.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.32 and its 200-day moving average is $177.52. The company has a market cap of $566.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

