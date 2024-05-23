Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $711,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,971,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 972,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 922,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 858,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.0 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

