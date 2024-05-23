Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BE stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413 over the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

