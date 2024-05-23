Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $180.75 and last traded at $181.33. Approximately 18,207,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 43,213,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,320 shares of company stock worth $12,722,720. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

