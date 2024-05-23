D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $45.97 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

