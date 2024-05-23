Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,229 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $80,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 644,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,671 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

