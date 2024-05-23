Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 2,036 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Jamf worth $37,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Jamf by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 12.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 49,252 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Jamf by 5.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAMF opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock worth $4,393,336. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

