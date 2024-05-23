Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,565 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $53,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,982 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Exelon by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 118,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Exelon by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

