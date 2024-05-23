Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 0.6%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.29. Approximately 774,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,595,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.19%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

