Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.06 and last traded at $86.61. 5,824,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,433,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

