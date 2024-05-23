Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,393.46 and last traded at $1,405.45. 340,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,772,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,414.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,318.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,195.69. The stock has a market cap of $654.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

