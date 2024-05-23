Assetmark Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,381 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,801,000. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $4,605,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,939 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,900 shares of company stock worth $2,509,342. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

