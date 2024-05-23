D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.59.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock opened at $670.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $634.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.64. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $673.63. The stock has a market cap of $187.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

