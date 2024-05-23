Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $76.25.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,599 shares of company stock worth $5,286,149 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

