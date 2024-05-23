Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,701 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2808 per share. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

