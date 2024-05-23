CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 826 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
