Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.400-8.400 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $118.22 on Thursday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

