Atrion Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.20 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of Atrion stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $472.01. 3,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,358. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $602.59. The firm has a market cap of $830.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

