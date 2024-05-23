Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (TCBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Texas Community Bancshares has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of ($0.60) million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

