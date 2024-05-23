NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,320.00 at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,042.18.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $886.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $298.06 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after acquiring an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.