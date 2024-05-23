Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Buys $117,120.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,541.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

