Marc Whitten Sells 86,768 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $235,473.92.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.