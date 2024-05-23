Aigen Investment Management LP Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $762,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $437,008,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after purchasing an additional 211,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $278.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $163.26 and a 52 week high of $280.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.98 and its 200-day moving average is $229.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.40.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

