TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.030-4.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.03-4.09 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.